CHICAGO (CBS) — Two restaurants in south suburban Thornton have been shut down after authorities learned the owner is a registered sex offender who had been running the businesses under a fake name.
Thornton police said 49-year-old Carmen Leato was operating Shelly’s Pancake House and Mangia Tutto restaurants under the false identity of Raul Castanada.
Police said Leato is a registered sex offender with multiple active arrest warrants.
Shelly’s Pancake House and Mangia Tutto were stripped of all equipment and have been shut down, police said. Authorities believe Leato and his wife, Michelle, have permanently fled the area.
“This is not the first time that Carmen Leato and Michelle Leato have used restaurants as a front to commit fraud to deceive public officials and citizens,” Thornton police stated in a Facebook post.
According to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, Carmen Leato was 22 years old when he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old. He also has been charged with failing to report a change of address, failure to report a change of employment, and failure to report weekly.
He allegedly fled the address provided in registration records without notifying authorities.
Thornton police said anyone who knows where the Leatos might be should call 911. Carmen Leato is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anonymous tips can be provided to Thornton police at 708-877-4440.