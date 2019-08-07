CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old and two juveniles are facing charges in connection with an aggravated robbery in Lake Forest.
According to police, a 13-year-old was the victim of an armed robbery with a knife that stemmed from a drug transaction between juveniles from Lake Forest and Evanston.
The incident took place in the 400 block of East Westminster Avenue.
Police said the offenders fled in a vehicle that was later located by a Highland Park police officer patrolling Route 41. A traffic stop led to three offenders being taken into custody.
A knife, allegedly used by one of the offenders, was located by an Illinois State Trooper after it was thrown from the offending vehicle along the Edens Expressway.
Kevon Jones, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $75,000, according to police.
The two 17-year-old offenders were taken to a Vernon Hills detention center on charges of aggravated robbery.