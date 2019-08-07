CHICAGO (CBS)– Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday evening at the Roosevelt stop due to a bomb threat.
[Major Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays and congestion following an earlier police activity at Roosevelt. Service is resuming, allow extra time.
— cta (@cta) August 7, 2019
Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at the station, in the 1100 block of South State Street, just after 6 p.m.
Green Line trains are also delayed near the Roosevelt stop.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.