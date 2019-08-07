  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:CTA, Red Line, Roosevelt Stop

CHICAGO (CBS)– Red Line trains were delayed Wednesday evening at the Roosevelt stop due to a bomb threat.

Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at the station, in the 1100 block of South State Street, just after 6 p.m.

Green Line trains are also delayed near the Roosevelt stop.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.