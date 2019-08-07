CHICAGO (CBS) — Pavement patching and resurfacing will require intermittent lane closures on south suburban expressways during the overnight hours.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the work will begin on Monday of next week. It will affect the Bishop Ford Freeway between Sibley Boulevard and 159th Street in Dolton and South Holland; the ramps from Interstate 57 to Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills, and Interstate 80 between Briggs Street in Joliet and Ridge Road in Minooka.
While the work is in progress, drivers should expect delays. Drivers should also pay close attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, obey speed limits, and watch for workers and equipment.
The work is expected to be done by early September.