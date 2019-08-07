  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bishop Ford Freeway, I-57, I-80, Lane Closures, South Suburban Expressways, South Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pavement patching and resurfacing will require intermittent lane closures on south suburban expressways during the overnight hours.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the work will begin on Monday of next week. It will affect the Bishop Ford Freeway between Sibley Boulevard and 159th Street in Dolton and South Holland; the ramps from Interstate 57 to Interstate 80 in Country Club Hills, and Interstate 80 between Briggs Street in Joliet and Ridge Road in Minooka.

While the work is in progress, drivers should expect delays. Drivers should also pay close attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, obey speed limits, and watch for workers and equipment.

The work is expected to be done by early September.