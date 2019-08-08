CHICAGO (CBS) — A building that was on fire in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is now unstable after firefighters worked to put out the blaze, officials say.
The building was unoccupied and is located at 69th and Eggleston.
Officials said the second floor of the building was filling up with three feet of water causing concern it might collapse. The building was boarded and sealed, which could be why the water is not draining, officials said.
Firefighters were on scene around noon.
This is a developing story.