CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees are set to play the first major league game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” in 2020.
The regular season game will take place on August 13, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.
It will also be the first MLB game ever held in Iowa.
A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark is to be built next to the move location, and construction will begin later this month.
A path through a cornfield will take fans to the ballpark, which will overlook the movie location, and the right field wall will include windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark.
Aspects of the park’s design will pay homage to Chicago Comiskey Park, the home of the White Sox from 1910 to 1990, according to a release from MLB. This includes the shape of the outfield and bullpens beyond the center field fence.
“Field of Dreams . We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa,” said Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr.
The game will be considered a White Sox home date.
Information on tickets was not readily available but will be announced in the months ahead, MLB said in the release.