CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will team up with basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton next week to call next Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.
Benetti and Walton have worked together before, calling college basketball games at the Maui Invitational last November.
Walton will be filling in for Benetti’s regular broadcast partner, Steve Stone, who is taking the four-game Angels series off.
“Doing a game with Bill Walton is a gift,” said Benetti. “His mind is a playground, an orchestra and a volcano all rolled into one. It is impossible to think of someone who takes the audience and his broadcast partner on more of a journey through the world, and to have that next to me is an honor and a treat.”
This is going to be amazing!! Bill Walton joining Jason Benetti in #WhiteSox TV booth next Friday. pic.twitter.com/PdaA4JK1nR
— Krista Ruch (@KristaCBS2) August 9, 2019
Walton, 66, was named one of the top 50 broadcasters of all time by the American Sportscasters Association.
The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago on Aug. 16 at 9 p.m.