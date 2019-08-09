  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the nation’s largest and longest-running African American parade – and it’s taking off Saturday in Chicago.

It’s the Bud Billiken Parade.

This year’s event celebrates “90 Years of Excellence” on the streets of Bronzeville.

89TH Annual Bud Billiken Parade, August 11th Chicago IL (Credit: Bud Billiken Parade)

To mark the milestone, TV and film star Lil Rel Howery will serve as Grand Marshal. Musicians, politicians, media moguls and many more will join families honoring heritage, just ahead of the new school year.

Saturday’s parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Boulevard and King Drive.