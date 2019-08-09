



A young boy is severely burned after a fire that ripped through his family’s West Pullman apartment Friday, and that building had a long list of code violations.

It’s unclear if the preteen boy is going to make it. Witnesses said the 12 or 13-year-old was on fire “head to toe.”

“He was trying to take his clothes off, and he was rolling a little bit and jumping up. And I was like, ‘Keep rolling, baby. Keep rolling,” said Kalissa Dixon, who lives on the second floor across the hall from where the fire started.

The boy’s mother left in a stretcher.

She, an infant and another sibling were all treated for smoke inhalation.

“My baby said, ‘Mama, my friend got burned,” said resident Tonya Coleman. “My baby is over here crying, said his sin started coming off and broke my heart.”

“By the time we got off the elevator we saw the burn victim,” said Nikki Johnson. “He was burned from head to toe, skin peeling, clothes burnt off and everything.”

Chicago fire officials said firefighters arrived at the Indian Trails apartments at 121st Place and Indiana within two minutes of the first 911 call.

The flames were contained to one apartment.

Firefighters never heard smoke detectors.

Residents were kept from the building for hours as investigators raked through the rubble.

The building was last inspected in 2018 and cited for a number of code violations.

It has failed more than 12 inspections since 2005.