CHICAGO (CBS) — After taking a DNA test, a group of sisters born in northwest Indiana found themselves staring into new faces they somehow recognized.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Vince Gerasole introduces us to four women separated at birth now searching for the rest of their family.

“We keep pinching each other because we can’t believe it,” Tami Harris said.

The ladies in this quartet are a brand-new sister act.

“When you see that they look like you, there is no denying they’re your sisters, and we’re just learning how to be siblings now,” Tami said.

Though they’ve been around for decades, they are amazed by their many similarities; all blonde and tan, they all prefer going barefoot over shoes, they’re all huggers, and they all answer some questions the same way. Tami and her sister, Fran Whiddon, both have scoliosis, have had both their knees replaced and have identical bunions. They both crochet, and their favorite ice cream is spumoni.

Each of the four sisters was put up for adoption at birth, never knowing the others existed.

“This is the first time I’m meeting my sisters in 70 years,” Fran said.

An online DNA test brought them together in just the past few months.

Though Jennifer Tomsovic from St. John, Indiana; Jody Ruble-Castle from Tampa, Florida; Tami Harris, from Scottsdale, Arizona; and Fran Whiddon from Cedar Bluff, Alabama have a lot in common – look closely and you’ll notice a big difference.

Jennifer is 53, Jody is 55, Tami is 69 and Fran is 70. Their birth parents apparently never married and only got together on occasion.

Joseph Burba and Helen Wierzbicki might have had as many as eight children together, each given up for adoption.

“I get a call from Jody, and she goes, ‘I’m your sister, don’t hang up,’” Fran said.

The women have identified another sister, Sandra, who died in Texas 30 years ago, and a brother, Craig Dubczak, now 63 and living in Hawaii.

“He says it’s a good thing I moved out of Highland, Indiana, when I was 17. I could have been dating one of my sisters,” Jennifer said.

They were all born in northwest Indiana, most growing up just a few miles apart. Jody and Jennifer even went to the same beauty school.

“We remember the same professors,” Jody said.

After learning they were Polish, a visit to Pierogi Fest was a must.

The sisters now have matching bracelets reading, ‘A sister is God’s way of making sure we never walk alone.”

Jennifer, who recently lost a son, is finding that out.

“I don’t have time to cry, and when I cry, they just pick up the pieces,” she said.

It’s a sentiment that now runs in the family.

The sisters speak daily and hope DNA tests will link them to the other two siblings who might be out there.