CHICAGO (CBS) — The battle to keep Westlake Hospital open continues Friday in Cook County Circuit Court.
Owners of the hospital in Melrose Park plan to transfer patients out and shut down the hospital on Friday, but the village and Cook County State’s Attorney are asking a judge to stop that from happening.
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the goal is to protect the rights of patients and staff; but if Pipeline Health, the company that owns the hospital, has its way, all patients will be transferred to other hospitals on Friday.
Pipeline has been trying to close the hospital for months now. The company has said keeping Westlake open has led to $3 million in losses every month.
Pipeline bought the hospital in January, and the village said the company promised to keep it open for two years. But a month later, Pipeline filed an application to close the hospital.
After the village of Melrose Park sued the hospital earlier this year, a court order has prevented Westlake from closing.
Earlier this week, Pipeline filed for bankruptcy, and then sent a letter to staff, saying it plans to transfer out all patients beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Melrose Park has since filed a motion asking a bankruptcy judge to toss out Pipeline’s petition, and Foxx’s office has filed a motion in support of the village, saying Pipeline should have given advance notice.
The village and Foxx’s office also want a Cook County judge to hold the owners of Westlake in contempt of court, for violating an order to keep the hospital open.