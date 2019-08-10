  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man fired shots at a group of people in River North, then led Chicago police on a chase onto the expressway. The offender’s vehicle was later found in Logan Square.

Around 2:40 a.m., a man fired shots at a group of people in the 700 block of North Franklin and fled in a black Impala, police said.

Officers chased the offender onto the Eisenhower and the pursuit was terminated at Jackson and Loomis.

A few hours later, officers located the Impala unoccupied in the 2800 block of North Sawyer.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Area Central is investigating.