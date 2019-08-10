  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The nation’s largest, longest-running African American parade stepped of Saturday.

Hundreds of floats and marching bands participated in the Bud Billiken Parade, and thousands of lined the streets of Bronzeville for the highly-anticipated spectacle.

“It’s about the music, the dancing, the giveaways, just giving the kids something to look forward to, inspiring the kids, inspiring the black community” said one spectator.

“Because they see the emphasis on education. They see the celebration. There’s no good thing in the world without a good celebration,” said another.

This year’s event celebrated 90 years of excellence.

 