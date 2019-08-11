CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people, including four children, were rushed to the hospital after a crash in the South Side’s Burnside neighborhood early Sunday evening.
Fire Department crews were called at 6:09 p.m. to 91st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Fire crews called an EMS Plan 1, which automatically sends five ambulances to the scene.
Two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while four children were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, the Fire Department said. All were in fair-to-serious condition.