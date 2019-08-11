CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon at a barbecue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
As CBS 2’s Eric Cox reported, witnesses from the family barbecue were still on hand as of 5:30 p.m., as officers investigated the area and put down evidence markers.
Cox spoke with the victim’s older sister, who identified the victim as Abrianna Barron.
Police said Abrianna was playing among a group of kids at the barbecue in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue, near Augusta Boulevard and about a mile west of the park of Humboldt Park.
Someone fired shots from a blue Dodge Charger headed north on the street, police said. Witnesses said the Dodge Charger circled the block a few times before someone fired seven or eight shots.
Abrianna was struck in the leg and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. Police and loved ones said she was in good condition late Sunday afternoon.
No one was in custody late Sunday afternoon. Area North detectives were investigating.
Some family members, including the victim’s older sister, said they already know who the shooter is. The victim’s sister said she will do everything in her power to make sure the gunman ends up behind bars.