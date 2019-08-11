



— Police on Sunday were searching for three suspects who attacked and robbed a man at the Roosevelt CTA station.

The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the platform at the Chicago Transit Authority train station, police said.

One of the suspects struck the victim from behind and caused him to fall to the ground, police said. One of the male suspects then took his property, police said.

The female offender sprayed an additional victim with Mace during the attack, police said.

One offender is described as an African-American male wearing a blue and white bandana, a white shirt, and gray pants; another as an African-American male wearing a gray shirt, dark jeans, and with black hair with blond tips, and the third an African-American female with long black hair, a blue jean jacket, and black shorts.

All three suspects are between the ages of 17 and 20, police said.

The robbery came just over a week after police warned of a string of robberies at CTA stations in the Loop and South Loop – including the Roosevelt station, where robberies were also reported at 8:05 p.m. July 23, and 5:20 p.m. July 28. The station has an elevated platform that serves the Orange and Green lines and a subway platform serving the Red Line.

The platform on which the latest robbery happened was not specified.

In another incident involving the station around 3:30 p.m. July 24, a man standing near the exit on the train was seen in surveillance images snatching a woman’s property from her hands as he walked off an Orange Line train at the Roosevelt stop.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380, or submit anonymous tips to the website CPDTIP.com.