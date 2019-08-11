CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday seized more than one arsenal of weapons from the West Pullman neighborhood.
Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that numerous weapons were seized from a large street gathering at 11648 S. Peoria St., where a memorial was being held for a recent homicide victim.
5th District tactical and patrol officers seized these weapons from a large street gathering at 11648 S. Peoria where a recent homicide victim was being memorialized. pic.twitter.com/EU7ngmCpI3
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 11, 2019
Meanwhile, police also seized a trove of assault weapons near the Peoria Street site.
Also from the 5th dist, these assault style weapons were recovered by police in the vicinity of South Peoria. People of interest are in custody for questioning. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ybUpWvn9Ek
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 11, 2019
People of interest were in custody for questioning Sunday afternoon, and the investigation continued.