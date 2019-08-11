  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault Weapons, guns, Peoria Street, West Pullman


CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday seized more than one arsenal of weapons from the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that numerous weapons were seized from a large street gathering at 11648 S. Peoria St., where a memorial was being held for a recent homicide victim.

Meanwhile, police also seized a trove of assault weapons near the Peoria Street site.

People of interest were in custody for questioning Sunday afternoon, and the investigation continued.