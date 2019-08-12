CHICAGO (CBS) — After Patrick Reed’s victory in the FedEx Cup playoffs Sunday, the BMW Championship rolls into Medinah this week for round two.
It appears that there will be a Tiger Woods sighting as CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reports, there was one interesting addition to course number three, which is once again hosting golf’s greats.
Phil Mickelson and Jason Day were getting some early work in at the iconic Medinah Country Club Monday ahead of this week’s BMW championship.
Pressure is heightened for the world’s 70 best golfers. That’s because the FedEx Cup Playoffs is down to three tournaments, instead of four and it from was moved from September to August.
“When you go from 70 players down to 30, it’s a pretty drastic cut, but that’s the playoffs,” said Western Golf Association Senior Vice President, Vince Pelligrino. “It’s nice to have this time slot before college and NFL football and there’s a lot of pressure on the line at one of best our courses in the world.
New to the tournament, a little house on the 14th tee. It has a kitchen and a grill. A couple of Medinah members bought it for the week and yes, they can even sleep in it.
“We’ve been experimenting with hospitality opportunities at the tournament,” said Pelligrino. “Maybe we grow in that future. It’s a hospitality venue and the opportunity is to stay overnight one of the nights.”
The BMW Championship tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday.