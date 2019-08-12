  • CBS 2On Air

By Megan Glaros
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, storm, thunderstorm, tornado

CHICAGO (CBS) — The week is off to a very muggy start Monday morning with clouds and fog, and the potential for severe storms ramps up around 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind gusts, hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible. The risk is higher south of I-80.

(CBS)

The high temperature for Monday is expected to be 81 degrees.

Severe weather should be gone in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

Forecast:

Monday: Rain and storms. High 81

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 80

Wednesday: Isolated showers. High 78

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 77

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81

Saturday: High 86

Sunday: High 87