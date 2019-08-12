CHICAGO (CBS) — The week is off to a very muggy start Monday morning with clouds and fog, and the potential for severe storms ramps up around 4 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, wind gusts, hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible. The risk is higher south of I-80.
The high temperature for Monday is expected to be 81 degrees.
Severe weather should be gone in time for the Tuesday morning commute.
Forecast:
Monday: Rain and storms. High 81
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 80
Wednesday: Isolated showers. High 78
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 77
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 81
Saturday: High 86
Sunday: High 87