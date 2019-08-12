CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Monday night warned residents of the Logan Square community about an attempted child luring earlier in the day.
Police said between 2:40 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, a girl was walking west on Wellington Avenue near Kimball Avenue when a man said something to her. The girl kept walking, but noticed the man was following her, police said.
In the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue, the man approached the girl and offered her toys, and also invited her to go with him to his house, police said. The girl ran to safety.
The man was described as Hispanic and about 50 to 60 years old, standing 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build. He has gray hair and a short gray beard on his chin, and was wearing a red T-shirt with an unknown logo and dark pants, police said. He spoke to the girl in Spanish, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8266. Anonymous tips can be submitted via TIPSOFT.com.