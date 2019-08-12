CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Carpentersville substitute teacher and youth soccer coach for the Boys and Girls Club of Dundee Township has been convicted of sexually assaulting a child.
Carlos A Bedoya, 64, of Lake in the Hills, was convicted Friday of eight felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Bedoya was employed at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville.
Between August 2015 and August 2016 Bedoya sexually assaulted the victim, who was younger than 13 at the time, prosecutors argued. Bedoya knew the victim. The sexual contact happened at Bedoya’s home, at Spring Hill Mall and at the elementary school where Bedoya worked.
He faces a minimum sentence of 48 years and must register for life as a sexual offender.
Bedoya’s next court appearance is October 3 at the Kane County Judicial Center for motions and sentencing.
Charges are pending against Bedoya in five cases with similar allegations involving 11 more victims.