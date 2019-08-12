CHICAGO (CBS) — A former junior high basketball coach charged with sexually abusing two students is expected back in criminal court Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Cara Labus, who was also a teacher, is facing three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
She was charged back in 2015 and is accused by two former students known as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.
They say the abuse started in 2008 when they were students at Orland Park’s Jerling Junior High.
A civil lawsuit against Labus and Orland Park School District 135 is expected to begin once the criminal case wraps up.
The suit claims the superintendent was told about the abuse at the time but did not report it to police.
The plaintiffs say he instead called Labus directly to tell her to stop, which according the suit, she did not.