CHICAGO (CBS) — The state’s medical marijuana law has been expanded to let nurse practitioners certify a person’s eligibility.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill adding expansions to the medical marijuana law that went into effect in 2013.
Senate Bill 2023 would also let physicians’ assistants make the same determination as to a person’s need for medical marijuana. Right now, only doctors have the authority to make the decision.
According to the Illinois Department of Public health, patients must be diagnosed with a debilitating condition, listed in the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act, to be eligible for a medical cannabis registry identification card in Illinois.
The bill also adds another 12 conditions to the list of acceptable conditions bringing the total number to 54.
“The medical cannabis program in Illinois has a proven track record of helping alleviate pain for many patients in our state,” said Illinois Senator Laura Fine (D-Glenview) who sponsored the legislation. “By making the program permanent, expanding the number of qualifying conditions, and allowing veterans to enroll in the Opioid Alternative Pilot Program, we will vastly improve the quality of life for many people.”
The legal use of recreational marijuana starts January 1, 2020.