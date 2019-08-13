CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday morning the Chicago Police Department will retire the badges of three officers killed in the line of duty last year.
The stars of officers Samuel Jimenez, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo will be enshrined in the superintendent’s honored star case at police headquarters.
Jimenez died confronting a gunman at Mercy Hospital.
Gary and Mamolejo were hit and killed by a speeding train while chasing an armed suspect.
More than 500 stars remembering fallen officers are in the display case.