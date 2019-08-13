CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago resident has the first human case of West Nile Virus reported in the state this year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Officials said the Chicago resident, in his 70s, showed symptoms in late July.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said while the first case was reported later than usual, but it is “important to remember that there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite.”
In 2018, IDPH reported 176 human cases of West Nile Virus in Illinois, including 17 deaths.
In July of 2019, mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Lake County.
IDPH officials explained common West Nile Virus symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. These symptoms can last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.
“However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms,” officials reported in a press release.
Applying insect repellent, adding tight-fitting screens to windows and reporting areas with standing water are recommended to avoid mosquito bites.