MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Conditions descended into chaos at a live music rodeo in the south suburbs recently – with many expressing their frustration after police suddenly shut down the even because the owner did not have permits.

As CBS 2’s Cesar Rodriguez reported Tuesday, concertgoers want their money back.

Video posted on Facebook shows a mob raiding a tent. Some are seen running off with boxes of liquor bottles and cases of beer.

It all happened on Sunday, after they learned police shut down the concert they were there to attend.

Markham police estimate more than 8,000 people showed up to the event.

It took officers from 16 different departments to control the upset crowds.

So why was it shut down?

CBS 2 News has learned the owner of Rancho 57, which is private property, did not have a valid liquor license – much less a valid business license.

Police arrested the owner that night, and they said he has been in trouble before for the exact same thing.

The company Viva Tu Musica hired the acts that were supposed to play that night. They said they only provided the music, and were not responsible for logistics.

The company concert promoted I Love Banda was in charge of getting the licenses.

“As far as control of the ranch, what was going on – we had no control at all,” said Ivan Fernandez, president of Viva Tu Musica.

Viva said concertgoers who want refunds can get them at the different businesses where they were sold. However, when CBS 2 called a restaurant in Midlothian that sold some of the tickets, the restaurant said, “Call Rancho 57.”

CBS 2 also visited Rancho 57, but they refused to answer any questions.

CBS 2’s Rodriguez checked with other places that sold tickets. Some say they will give refunds, but others will not – saying the promoter already collected the money.

So where is that promoter? Even officers at the Markham Police Department can’t find him.