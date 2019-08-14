CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show returns to North Avenue Beach on August 17. Here’s what you need to know.
The 61st annual Air and Water Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 17 and 18. Admission is free to the 2 million audience members that attend each year.
Performers:
The headlining performers are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, an elite group of Navy pilots famous for their diamond formation and precision flying and the U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights, known for their precision parachute demonstrations.
See the Blue Angles take off at the Gary airport for the Chicago Air and Water show this weekend! More details to come regarding times and parking. pic.twitter.com/smrG8diLgk
— Gary/Chicago Airport (@GaryChiAirport) August 13, 2019
The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, will be honored as special guests. The team has “defended the skies of Britain.”
The show will also feature six Military aircraft demonstrations as well as civilian performances including Bill Stein Aerosports and Susan Dacy in the Super Stearman.
Viewing Locations:
According to the City of Chicago website, the best viewing locations for the event are North Avenue Beach, the lakefront from Oak Street Beach to Fullerton, and the Ohio Street Beach.
Parking:
Parking is available at the Millennium Park garage where there is a free shuttle to and from North Avenue Beach.
Public Transit:
Metra is adding extra trains for suburban fans.
For CTA service, the Red Line stops at Chicago Avenue. The #22 Clark, #72 North and #151 Sheridan routes operate close to all the activities. Check CTA’s website for updates.