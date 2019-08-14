MEDINAH, Ill. (CBS) — Tiger Woods making the rounds at the BMW Championship Pro-Am made a lot of folks at Medinah Country Club happy, namely the tournament organizers.

Tiger had to withdraw from last week’s playoff opener because of injury. Who knows if this is the last time we’ll see the legend playing in this area. As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reported Wednesday, Chicago has long been Tiger’s kind of town.

“It feels so much better. I played nine today, the front nine and played quite well which was nice,” said Woods.

Tiger Woods’ oblique strain is healing up. He was intent on getting back to Medinah, a special place for him. He won the PGA Championship twice here in 1999 and 2006.

“I’m excited to be back in Chicago. This is one of those places that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing over the years. Go back to it, this the area where I made my first cut on the PGA Tour. A long time go I’ve had some really good memories and wins here that have been pretty memorable for me,” added Woods.

Tiger is currently 38th in Fed Ex Cup points but he’s comfortable at Medinah. He last played here in the 2012 Ryder Cup, but the course has been revamped since then.

The golf course is a lot bigger, a lot longer than I remember. They certainly lengthened it since 1999 and ’06. They made a few tweaks here and there,” Woods said.

Having to withdraw last week because of injury didn’t help Tiger’s cause. The PGA Tour is projecting Tiger will need to finish 11th to have a realistic chance of moving onto the final 30 next week at the Tour Champonship that has $15 million the line.