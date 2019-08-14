



— Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered well-wishes, and called for gun control measures, after an incident in which at least six police officers were shot in Philadelphia Wednesday.

“Our hearts go out to the City of Philadelphia, especially @PhillyPolice and their families,” Lightfoot wrote on Twitter. “The scourge of gun violence is tearing apart communities across our country. It must stop.”

Lightfoot continued: “Everyone should live free from the fear of violence. In Chicago, we know it’s past time to stop talking about common-sense gun legislation, and start passing real reforms.”

The gun battle erupted in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Two officers and three others who were trapped inside the home with the shooter were safely evacuated several hours after the standoff began, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The gunman remained armed inside the house Wednesday night.

Six officers were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One officer suffered a graze wound to the head while two others were shot in the arms, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Another officer was injured in a car crash on the way to the scene.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said the injuries were non-life-threatening. All the officers who were shot were out of the hospital late Wednesday.

Sources told Philadelphia’s CBS 3 that the suspect was live-streaming some of the shootout from inside the home.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also called for gun regulations to prevent such incidents.

“Our officers need help. They need help. They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands,” Kenney said. “Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. So it’s disgusting and we’ve got to do something about it. We need to do something about it quickly.”

KYW-TV, CBS 3 in Philadelphia reported 30 officers fired their weapons during the shootout. Ross said it was a miracle officers weren’t killed during the incident.