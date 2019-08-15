(CBS) — A string of more than a dozen mail robberies have hit the South Side in the past month.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in 14 postal vehicle break-ins from
July 1 to Aug. 3.
The break-ins occurred in the Ashburn, Englewood, Ogden Park and Roseland neighborhoods. The offenders have stolen mail from the vehicles.
Postal customers in those neighborhoods who were expecting checks or credit cards in the mail should call the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.
If you have any information about these incidents, please contact: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)