CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police seized 60 guns from a West Side home Thursday night.

Police were questioning two men Friday morning as to why they had so many weapons.

Neighbors said the raid happened just after 10 p.m. in one of the homes on the 4300 block of West Cullerton Street.

Breaking from Overnight – 10th District @ChicagoCAPS10 conduct raid on a residence in the 4300 blk of Cullerton where 60 guns have been recovered. 2 are currently in police custody for questioning & investigation is ongoing. Federal partners will be briefed on the investigation pic.twitter.com/Y5EPdiEyXk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 16, 2019

“Brought out bags of assault rifles, cases of handguns, Glocks, and, like, over a thousand rounds of ammunition,” said Lynn Burnett.

He said he knew something was wrong the minute he saw nearly two dozen police officers on his block.

“We was wondering what was going on, why they was raiding his house, until when they came outside with the guns,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that go on around here, so you probably have a lot of people that have guns but no that many.”

The incident highlights the gun problem in Chicago. Just last month Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said on average his officers seize one illegal handgun per hour.

As for this case, neighbors like Burnett are wondering why.

“You wonder what they need that many for because unless you’re a collector, but that’s what I was thinking like, wow. I never knew he had that because he’s so friendly with us,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.