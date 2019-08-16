ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Elgin warned the public Friday that their non-emergency number has been spoofed by scammers.
The scammers have set it up so the recipient’s caller ID shows the Elgin police non-emergency number, (847) 289-2700 – even though that is not really who is calling, police said,.
The callers tell the recipients that warrants are being issued for their arrest, and they need to pay to settle the issue.
Elgin police emphasized that they are not the ones making the calls.
“Please hang up and do NOT send money/gift cards or whatever is being requested,” Elgin police said in a Facebook post.