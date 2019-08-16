Chicago (CBS) — A man took a Chicago police officer on a wild ride overnight after fleeing a traffic stop with the officer inside the vehicle.
Just after 1:40 a.m. near the 7000 block of South Vincennes, police stopped a man driving a Pontiac sedan for talking on his cell phone.
While officers were approaching the vehicle, they spotted the man trying to hide a weapon. That’s when he put it in drive and tried to speed off.
One of the officers jumped into the car to try to stop the vehicle, which struck two parked cars in the 6900 block of South Vincennes before coming to a complete stop.
The offender jumped out of the car and fled the scene, and the officer was able to hop back into the squad car to pursue the suspect.
The squad car hit a median near 69th and Lafayette.
Police found the man two blocks away, and he was placed into custody.
A weapon was recovered from the scene.
Both officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition to get checked out.
Area South detectives are investigating.