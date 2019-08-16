CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Park Service has shut down a section of the Indiana Dunes following a chemical spill that is already having an effect on wildlife.
The Portage lakefront and riverwalk beach area and waters out to 300 feet are closed after a large number of fish were found dead — a direct result of the spill.
Park service staff warn against eating fish caught caught near the east branch of the Little Calumet River where the spill was detected until they know what kind of chemical was spilled and how to clean it up.
The Little Calumet River is closed between Highway 149 and Highway 249, according to a release from the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Those waterways are closed, but trails in that area remain open.
Questions about local drinking water quality should be referred to individual service providers, according to the park.