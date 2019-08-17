Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago News, Chicago Police Department, Gun Buyback, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are showing off the results of a gun buyback Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

They collected more than 98 firearms and 39 replicas during an event at Word of Life Ministries.

They believe one weapon off the streets could mean one less violent crime.

People who turned in guns, no questions asked, received $100.

Police also paid $10 for BB guns or replicas, which can also cause problems if they are mistaken for real weapons.