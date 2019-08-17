CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are showing off the results of a gun buyback Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
So far today, over 80 firearms have been turned in to the @Chicago_Police Department at the Word of Life Ministries (8716 S. Colfax) in @ChicagoCAPS04.
There’s still time to make your way down before 2pm, $100 for a gun and $10 for BB/air/replica guns.
No questions asked. pic.twitter.com/xLqKbmUOfl
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 17, 2019
They collected more than 98 firearms and 39 replicas during an event at Word of Life Ministries.
They believe one weapon off the streets could mean one less violent crime.
People who turned in guns, no questions asked, received $100.
Police also paid $10 for BB guns or replicas, which can also cause problems if they are mistaken for real weapons.