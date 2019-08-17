CHICAGO (CBS)– A 12-year-old girl was shot in her bedroom in the Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to Chicago police, the 12-year-old was in the back bedroom of a residence, in the 9200 block of South Ellis Avenue, when shots were fired from the sidewalk by two male offenders.
Two men shot up a house on Chicago’s far south side early Saturday morning.
Several bullets went through the home near 92nd and South Ellis Avenue.
A 12 year old girl was sleeping on the couch in the living room when she was shot twice, according to family. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VIsoIvRYW9
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) August 17, 2019
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near 92nd Street and South Ellis Avenue. Police said the bullets went through the window of the home.
Police said the victim was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Comer Hospital and her condition was stabilized.
No one is in custody.
