CHICAGO (CBS)– An Amber Alert has been issued across Indiana for a missing 16-year-old girl, who police said is in extreme danger.

Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon was last seen Saturday morning around 9 a.m. in Crown Point.

She was wearing a black hoodie and torn blue jeans.

Police believe she may have been taken by 22-year old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn.

Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn

Madison’s family filed a protective order against the man for stalking her, which police say he violated a number of times.

The Amber Alert is the public to be on the lookout for a dark gray 2009 Chevy Cobalt.

The car has Indiana license plate, 645 RIS.

Officials said if you see Curry-Fishtorn, do not approach him, but call the Lake County Indiana Sheriff’s Office or 9-1-1 right away.