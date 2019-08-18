CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) — A lightning strike set a house on fire in Chesterton, Indiana Sunday morning.
The Chesterton Fire Department said a police officer on patrol noticed heavy smoke coming from the home at 415 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton.
The officer knocked on the door and forced his way in when no one answered. The single occupant was evacuated safely and was not aware of the impending danger, the fire department said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the majority of the fire in the attic. Most of the fire damage ended up being limited to the attic, but there was extensive damage throughout the home, the fire department said.
No one was injured, and all the pets in the house were accounted for, the fire department said.
A lightning strike was also blamed for a fire that broke out at the Eaglewood Resort hotel in Itasca Sunday morning. Golfer Phil Mickelson, and other golfers and spectators in town for the BMW Championship at the Medinah Country Club, were guests at the hotel at the time.
Mickelson tweeted about being evacuated from the hotel. Meanwhile, the lightning strike and fire destroyed the chimney.