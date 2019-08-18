



— A lightning strike was to blame for a fire at a hotel in Itasca, officials said Sunday afternoon.

Numerous golfers and spectators for the BMW Championship at the Medinah Country Club were guests at the hotel at the time, including golfer Phil Mickelson.

The Bloomingdale Fire District said lightning struck the 12th floor of the Eaglewood Resort, at 1401 Nordic Rd. in Itasca Sunday morning.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but the chimney was destroyed, the fire district said.

The hotel was evacuated for about an hour, the fire district said.

Mickelson tweeted that he was on the top floor and had to rush out of the hotel without his clubs or clothes – with his tee time fast approaching.

How’s this for crazy? My hotel was struck by lighting, I was on top floor,we were evacuated and the place is on fire(only thing of mine on fire this week.) I can’t get back into my room and may miss my tee time because I am without clubs and clothes. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

Mickelson eventually got to the course in time to change shoes in the parking lot, but not after a tweet saying that his clubs served as a fire retardant.

EMT’s were awesome! I’m going to make it. Turns out my clubs acted as a fire retardant. Lucky me🤗 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 18, 2019

He headed to the range to warm up, pausing only to answer the phone when his wife called to check on him.

He told her at one point, “I tweeted it.”

Storms Sunday morning caused the final round to be pushed back and started from both tees.

