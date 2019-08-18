CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois state senator apologized Sunday night after controversial photos surfaced from a local fundraiser.
The photos, posted online on Friday night, show someone in a mask depicting President Donald Trump, wearing traditional Mexican clothes, and taking part in a mock assassination.
Another photo shows state Sen. Martin Sanodval (D-Chicago) smiling for a picture at the fundraiser.
A political fundraiser for @SenatorSandoval simulates an assassination attempt against a mock @realDonaldTrump decked out in Mexican garb. Looks like a man pointed a fake assault weapon at the fake President to pose for a picture. pic.twitter.com/MlT9zjB1mn
CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign reported the fundraiser happened in west suburban Winfield, and a woman at the event posted the photos to her Facebook page while tagging Sandoval in them. WCIA reported it was not clear whether Sandoval knew about the incidenet at the time it happened.
CBS 2 reached out to Sandoval for a response. He said: “The incident that took place is unacceptable. I don’t condone violence toward the President or anyone else. I apologize that something like this happened at my event.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also issued a statement saying: “As our nation grapples with the epidemic of gun violence, purposely pointing a fake gun at anyone is insensitive and wrong. I condemn actions like the ones displayed in the pictures because they lack the civility our politics demands.”