



— At least 25 people were struck by gunfire, and two were killed, in acts of gun violence around Chicago this weekend, according to police reports.

In one of the incidents, 20 shots were fired into a Burnside neighborhood home where several children, including a 12-year-old girl, were inside.

Police said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, two men opened fire from the sidewalk and a round went through a back bedroom window, striking the girl in the shoulder and abdomen.

The girl was identified by her family as Lakiya Charleston. She was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital.

“One of her lungs collapsed,” said Lakiya’s grandmother, Bonita Kippers. “Her liver is ruptured.”

Also this weekend, a 46-year-old woman was shot and killed while driving in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The woman — an off-duty U.S. postal worker — was driving southbound on Prairie Avenue in an Infiniti sport-utility vehicle when someone fired shots from a sidewalk, police said. She continued driving until she struck a pole, police said.

Police do not believe she was the intended target.

A man was also shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood early Saturday. Around 4:19 a.m., police said a 45-year-old man was driving a Toyota sedan south on Homan Avenue at Pierce Avenue when shots were fired from the sidewalk.

The man kept driving and hit three parked vehicles in the 1400 block of North Homan Avenue, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was shot and killed in the city park of Calumet Park Sunday evening, police said. Around 7:05 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Crilly Drive in the park, a 41-year-old man was sitting on the ground when a 25-year-old man came up and fired shots, police said.

The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

At 11:07 p.m. Friday, three men were wounded on in a shooting on the Near West Side. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, police said.

A 31-year-old man walked into the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back, a 35-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with gunshots to the face and right leg, and a 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Also in the Humboldt Park neighborhood at 5:11 a.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were shot while sitting in their vehicle in the 3700 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Two men opened fire, striking the girl in the ankle and the man in the right buttock, police said. Both were taken to Norwegian-American Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

In one incident, the place where the shooting happened remains a mystery. A 24-year-old man said he was walking on the sidewalk and heard shots and felt pain, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the left arm and back. Police late Sunday were using the hospital address in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue for the shooting, since the victim had not said where it actually happened.

Three people were wounded around 4:53 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue, again in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said. The victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone fired from the alley.

A 23-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, a man of an unspecified age was taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to his back, and a 26-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.