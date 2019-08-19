CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Cook County officer was killed in a fiery crash on the Illinois River Bridge while assisting another driver in Morris Sunday afternoon.
Officer Ronald Proshaka was working in the engine compartment of the stalled vehicle when a third vehicle struck the disabled vehicle.
Three vehicles were damaged in the fiery crash and multiple people were injured.
Proshaka was air lifted to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died. Multiple people were taken to Morris Hospital.
Mathew Taylor, of Morris, the driver who hit the vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed. Police said there may be additional charges and Taylor is expected back in court on Sept. 20.
The Illinois River Bridge was closed for approximately five hours.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Morris police at 815-942-6504.
In a written statement, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said, “Our hearts are broken and our deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Officer Prohaska, 50, started at the Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and joined Sheriff’s Police in August of 2004. He most recently served in the fugitive warrants unit.”
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Prohaska was off-duty at the time of the incident and he was in his personal vehicle.