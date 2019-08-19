CHICAGO (CBS) — Relief this morning for the family of a northwest Indiana teenager who disappeared Saturday and was found in Arkansas.

The girl was discovered with a man her family said had been allegedly stalking her.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports, the teen’s mother said her child has been through a lot in the last two days.

She said just a few days ago her daughter had blonde hair but when police finally found her in Arkansas, her hair had been dyed black.

“She’s beautiful. She’s sweet. She’s home and we just got to keep it that way,” said Nichole Cain, who didn’t want her face on camera.

She said her daughter 16-year-old Madison Eddlemon was brought back home to Crown Point, Indiana just before 5:00 Monday morning. She said the family’s nightmare began when Madison started training at a U.S. Marine recruitment center.

That’s where she met 22-year-old Alex Curry-Fishtorn, who worked as an assistant to trainers at the center. Cain said his behavior around Madison caused to them take a protective order against him for stalking.

“Just stalking her and making her contact him,” Cain said. “And if she didn’t, stuff was going to happen and it all spiraled into this.”

This weekend Madison disappeared. Cain said she was last seen on Friday night. Her car had stalled at a stop sign. When she got out, Curry-Fishtorn pulled up.

“She thought he was going to run her over with the car,” Cain said. “(He) jumped right out, threw her in the car and took off and he rigged the car so the door wouldn’t open she was trying to get out. she said she was kicking and screaming he grabbed her and just took off.”

Police issued an AMBER Alert for Madison on Sunday.

Cain said she was was eventually found somewhere outside Little Rock, Arkansas.

“She’s been through hell and she’s just got to start healing,” she said.

Curry-Fishtorn is now in police custody and will be brought back to Indiana. As for the U.S. Marine recruitment center, CBS 2 reached out but it said it could not comment on the incident at this time.