Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a taco spot, read on to see the newest spots to open near you.
Oda Mediterranean Cuisine
Wander over to 5657 N. Clark St. in Edgewater and you’ll find Oda Mediterranean Cuisine, a new Mediterranean and Turkish spot. Look for omelets and Benedicts on the brunch menu.
Lululemon Athletica
Stop by 944 W. North Ave. and you’ll find the latest cafe and women’s clothing and yoga spot to arrive in the neighborhood. Lululemon Athletica has added a new location in Ranch Triangle. The spot also features a cafe with smoothies and kombucha.
Neon Summer
Now open at 1265 W. Le Moyne St. in Goose Island is Neon Summer, a bar, mini-golf and go-karts spot.
“Neon Summer is a crazy fun summer activity for all ages. During the day, families and children can enjoy the outdoors, race like Mario and sink a perfect hole-in-one. When the sun sets, the neon glow turns on and the young at heart can rave,” states the business’ Facebook page.
Ocean Sushi
Newcomer Ocean Sushi is a sushi bar that’s located at 5437 N. Lincoln Ave. The menu features cucumber rolls, spicy California rolls and tuna rolls.
Taqueria El Heredero
Head over to 2624 W. North Ave. in Logan Square and you’ll find Taqueria El Heredero, a spot to score tacos and more. The menu also offers burritos and tortas.