Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From a Mediterranean restaurant to a taco spot, read on to see the newest spots to open near you.

Oda Mediterranean Cuisine

Photo: Dolly B./Yelp

Wander over to 5657 N. Clark St. in Edgewater and you’ll find Oda Mediterranean Cuisine, a new Mediterranean and Turkish spot. Look for omelets and Benedicts on the brunch menu.

Lululemon Athletica

Photo: Barbara K./Yelp

Stop by 944 W. North Ave. and you’ll find the latest cafe and women’s clothing and yoga spot to arrive in the neighborhood. Lululemon Athletica has added a new location in Ranch Triangle. The spot also features a cafe with smoothies and kombucha.

Neon Summer

Photo: Neon Summer/Yelp

Now open at 1265 W. Le Moyne St. in Goose Island is Neon Summer, a bar, mini-golf and go-karts spot.

“Neon Summer is a crazy fun summer activity for all ages. During the day, families and children can enjoy the outdoors, race like Mario and sink a perfect hole-in-one. When the sun sets, the neon glow turns on and the young at heart can rave,” states the business’ Facebook page.

Ocean Sushi

Photo: Ocean Sushi/Yelp

Newcomer Ocean Sushi is a sushi bar that’s located at 5437 N. Lincoln Ave. The menu features cucumber rolls, spicy California rolls and tuna rolls.

Taqueria El Heredero

Photo: Taqueria El Heredero/Yelp

Head over to 2624 W. North Ave. in Logan Square and you’ll find Taqueria El Heredero, a spot to score tacos and more. The menu also offers burritos and tortas.