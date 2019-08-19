DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) — A police officer was injured after shooting a suspect in Dolton on Monday.

The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital, with an injury that was not caused by gunfire. Meanwhile, a suspect remained on the loose Monday afternoon and families were advised to stay inside.

Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said at a news conference that officers were called to 519 E. Sibley Blvd., near Indiana Avenue, for an armed robbery in progress at a used car dealership. The location is near the Riverdale-Dolton border.

Started as an armed robbery at Dolton car dealership. Gun/wallet stolen from dealership manager. Shootout between responding officer and suspect. One suspect shot Other suspect is still on the run. Large search still happening. Ofc. Injured but NOT by gunfire pic.twitter.com/Hvfl6D8McF — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 19, 2019

Rogers said two suspects announced a robbery and took the manager’s wallet and gun. When the officer saw the suspects exiting the dealership, a gun battle ensued and the officer shot one suspect, Rogers said.

The other suspect fled the scene, Rogers said.

The officer was also injured, but not by gunfire, Rogers said. A village trustee said the officer might have dislocated a shoulder while taking cover.

The officer was a 20-year veteran of the department, officials said.

“I’m very saddened by the situation, because I could have been riding past with my kids. I could have been caught in crossfire,” said witness Brittani Pace. “So yeah – deeply saddened by it.”

Dolton police Chief Ernest Mobley described the suspect who escaped as a black male wearing khakis and a black hoodie – though he may have discarded the hoodie.

Police asked all residents to stay inside their homes until the second offender is captured.

Police also want people to use caution when going into their garages or backyards, as the search for the remaining suspect – who is believed to be armed and dangerous – continues.

As of 5 p.m., police officers from Dolton and many other southern suburbs remained at the scene, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. Police helicopters were seen over the scene, and officers were seen searching bushes and backyards on the ground.