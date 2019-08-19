CHICAGO (CBS)– Uber signed a 10-year lease in the Old Main Post Office building, officials announced Monday.
Uber will occupy 463,000 square feet in the building and plans to move in January of 2020. Construction is set to begin in early spring.
Chicago will be the company’s second largest location behind its headquarters in San Francisco. Officials said the company began to look at various sites in Chicago last fall.
“Uber is excited to deepen its roots in Chicago,” Uber spokesperson Kelley Quinn said in a written statement. “The city continues to attract the top talent that Uber needs to continue to thrive, and we remain committed to working together to have a positive impact in the local community.”
The city of Chicago Community Development Commission gave its stamp of approval to a city takeover of the Old Main Post Office in 2016.
The 2.7-million square foot post office opened in 1921, and is a familiar sight to anyone who uses the Eisenhower Expressway to get to and from the Loop, spanning it just west of the South Branch of the Chicago River.