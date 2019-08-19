



From a girls night out event to an open house, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Girls Night Out at City Tap

From the event description:

Join Chicago Housewives for our Girls Night Out as we socialize and shop local vendors while enjoying craft cocktails and delicious happy hour food and drink specials. It’s free to attend, but please register your ticket via Eventbrite. Swag Bags will be given to the first 30 women to sign in!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: City Tap Fulton Market, 850 W. Fulton Market

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intro to Data Science: Predictive Modeling

From the event description:

If you’re curious about the field of Data Science, you’ve probably heard the terms “predictive modeling” or “machine learning.” In this interactive workshop, we’ll discuss the emerging field of Data Science, fundamental concepts in predictive modeling, and work together to implement those in a Python environment.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: MakeOffices at River North, 350 N. Orleans St., #9000N

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orangetheory Fitness Millennium Park Presale Happy Hour

From the event description:

Please join us for giveaways, raffles and cocktails! Come and see who we are, what we do and how we guarantee your results with our Quit Free Guarantee or your money back! We will take a moment to understand your fitness goals and then showcase our different packages and membership options that best suit your needs and give you the opportunity to reserve your lifetime discounted membership rate!

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Orangetheory Fitness Chicago-Millennium Park, 155 N. Michigan Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open House: New Space, Who Dis?!

From the event description:

It’s our monthly open house! This month we will be hosting our open house at our new space! Preview the new space, check out our new spa menu and enjoy some tasty bites and beverages!

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Lena Rose Beauty, 4645 N. Rockwell St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

