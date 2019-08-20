CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was found dead of a gunshot wound late Monday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
Police said a person flagged down officers near 63rd and Maplewood around 11 p.m. after finding the victim lying on the sidewalk.
The victim had been shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 16-year-old Donoven Hawkins, whose home address is about a block away.
Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.