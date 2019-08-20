CHICAGO (CBS) — An East Garfield Park neighborhood homeowner shot an intruder in his backyard early Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a home near Walnut and Sacramento.
A 54-year-old homeowner shot a 49-year-old man intruding in his backyard, according to police. The man who was shot was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The homeowner was in custody Tuesday morning, pending an investigation into the shooting. Police said the homeowner has a concealed carry license.
Area Central detectives were investigating.