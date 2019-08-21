CHICAGO (CBS) — Coach Matt Nagy is sticking to the script, confirming Wednesday that he will once again sit his starters for Saturday’s preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

As CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke reported Wednesday, it will be anything but a meaningless game for new Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Pagano is sure to have all kinds of emotions when the Bears visit Indianapolis Saturday, having been the Colts’ head coach for five years.

“I’d be lying if there wasn’t going to be any. I’m sure once we get down there and you step out on the field, and go through all the pregame stuff, and see a lot of old faces, and shake a lot of hands – I had six great years there and a lot of fond memories,” Pagano said, “so it’ll be pretty cool.”

Not long after he became the Colts’ head coach, Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia and given incredible support. He says the cancer fight gives him a new perspective on life and football.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I was only there a short time before I was diagnosed, and then for that city and that community to embrace me and support me and my family through that journey – it just speaks to Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano said. “And there’s a lot more good in this world than bad.”

“He’s a guy that just has so much appreciation for that organization, and for that fan base, and for the city – they’ve done so much for him, he’s done so much for them,” Nagy added.

And Pagano is getting great support from the Bears too. Pagano returned to Indy this past May for his 7th annual Chuckstrong gala, accompanied by George McCaskey, Ryan Pace, and Nagy himself. It says a lot about the Bears brass and the family culture they are creating.